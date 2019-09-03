Travs calling all fans to pack the stands for televised game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Travelers are asking fans to pack the stands for Wednesday night’s game, which will be televised on ROOT SPORTS.

“A third of the country is going to get this game in their house,” Travs Director of Marketing & Media Relations Lance Restum said.

Restum is calling on all fans to show up to attend the game, which will also kick off the Texas League Playoffs in the best-of-five North Division series against the Tulsa Drillers.

A number of food and drink items will be sold for just one dollar as an incentive for fans to attend the game. First pitch at Dickey-Stephens Park is set for 7:10 p.m.