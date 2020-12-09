Treatment Homes’ Gingerbread Extravaganza goes virtual

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Treatment Homes, Inc. is taking its 33rd Annual Gingerbread Extravaganza virtual on Sunday, December 13 from 2 to 4 p.m on Facebook Live. This year’s event will include the holiday coloring contest, the Gingerbread House Decorating Competition and the Celebrity Tour of Homes.

On Friday, December 11 through Sunday, December 13 at noon, people can visit the Treatment Homes, Inc. Facebook page and vote for their favorites. The photos with the most votes will win the Viewer’s Choice award. The winners of the formal judging contest and the Viewer’s Choice will be announced during the Facebook Live on Sunday.

Treatment Homes, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides therapeutic foster care for children with emotional or behavioral problems. Go to the Treatment Homes, Inc. website for more information.