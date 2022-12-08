LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Treatment Homes Inc. is set to host its 35th Annual Gingerbread Extravaganza and Holiday Coloring Contest in the capitol city.

On Sunday, December 11 gingerbread decorators and young holiday artists will gather at the Arkansas State Capitol to compete for the grand prize.

The past two years, Treatment house has held the competitions virtually due to COVID-19.

The morning crew on FOX16 participated in the competition by decorating their own gingerbread houses on Thursday, the day before the registration and photo submission deadline, Dec. 9.

On Friday, December 10 through Sunday, December 11, people can visit the Treatment Homes, Inc. Facebook page and vote for their favorites. The photos with the most votes will win the Viewer’s Choice award. The winners of the formal judging contest and the Viewer’s Choice will be announced at the capitol event on Dec. 11.

Treatment Homes, Inc. is a private nonprofit organization that provides therapeutic foster care for emotionally disturbed children and youth.

For more information, visit TreatmentHomes.org.