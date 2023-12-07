LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Treatment Homes, Inc. will host its 35th Annual Gingerbread Extravaganza on Sunday. The event is free and open to the public at the Arkansas State Capitol Rotunda from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees will be able to view the Celebrity Tour of Homes, which is gingerbread houses decorated by local celebrities, including Good Day Anchors Ashlei King and Pat Walker and Meteorologist Joel Young. There will also be gingerbread house decorating contest and photos with Santa.

Treatment Homes, Inc. trains caring foster families to provide therapeutic support and treatment in a family setting to children in the foster care system.