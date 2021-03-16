Research has show some households can save around $1,000 a year by just eating more leftovers. Chef Mandi Smith and Chef Alicia Watson from UA Pulaski Tech Culinary Arts and Hospitality Institute show us how to make great meals out of our leftovers.
Also, they talked about next month’s Diamond Chef competition.
Turning leftovers into great meals
