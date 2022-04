The artWAYS – Intensive summer art workshop (or camp) for rising juniors and seniors in high school (will be junior or senior during 2022-2023 school year) hosted by the UA Little Rock Department of Art and Design. It’s at the UA Little Rock campus at the Windgate Center for Art + Design on June 20 through 24.

Registration, all art materials, meals, and housing are FREE, thanks to a grant from the Windgate Foundation.

You need to register by on their website.