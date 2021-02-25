UAMS to host 17th Annual Midsouth Black Expo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is hosting its 17th Annual Midsouth Summit Black Expo on Saturday. The annual event will be held virtually and with a medical drive-thru.

The theme of this year’s virtual expo is “The Time for Health is Now.” It is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The medical drive-thru will happen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and offers blood pressure checks and blood glucose and cholesterol screenings. No appointments are required for those screenings.

There will be an entertainment portion that will be livestreamed on the UAMS Midsouth Black Expo Facebook and YouTube pages. Entertainment to include the 3rd annual Battle of the Bands Competition and performances by Rodney Block, Dee Dee Jones and more.

The expo also will feature a virtual “Ask the Doctor” segment, cancer health messages, and a showcase of minority-owned businesses. The UAMS MammoVan mobile mammography unit will be present to provide mammograms. Appointments are required. To make an appointment for a mammogram or to determine if you qualify for services, call (800) 259-8794. The medical drive-thru screening is located at 7318 Windsong Dr. in North Little Rock.