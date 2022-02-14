James Leary is a 2-time Grammy award winning bassist. Leary played with some of music’s greatest artists, such as the Count Basie Orchestra, Sammy Davis, Jr., and some of Jazz’s heavy hitters such as Thelonius Monk, Nancy Wilson, Dizzy Gillespie, Pharoah Sanders, also from Arkansas, and Tony Bennett. He was originally interested in football, but focused on music after he broke his leg.



Dr. Dorothy Fiddmont is an educator who was the first at many achievements including First African American counselor at Evanston Township High School in Evanston, Illinois, First female principal of the District and due to her success at reforming the Seattle Public Schools, she was recruited all over the country. She later became the Associate Superintendent of Educational Programs for the State of Illinois.