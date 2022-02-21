George Cotton, vice chancellor of institutional advancement and development at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, joins Good Day’s anchor Ashlei King to highlight two university graduates.

Dr. Stephen Broughton of Pine Bluff graduated from UAPB in 1979 with a bachelors degree in chemistry. He went on to obtain his masters degree in psychiatry from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in 1990. Broughton currently serves as a staff psychiatrist for the Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare System.

In 2021, school officials noted that Dr. Stephen Broughton became the 2nd African American to serve as Chairman of the Board of the University of Arkansas System.

Perry Stuckey of Pine Bluff graduated from UAPB in 1988 with a bachelors degree in criminal justice. He later obtained his masters degree from the Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Stuckey currently serves as the senior vice president and chief human resources officer for the Eastman Chemical Company.