The swearing in of Kamala Harris was historic in many ways. She is the first woman, first black person and first Asian-American vice-president.
She’s also a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. UAPB professor Dr. Doze Butler talked with Good Day anchor Ashlei King about the impact it’s having.
UAPB professor & sorority sister of Kamala Harris discusses her inauguration
