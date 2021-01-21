UAPB professor & sorority sister of Kamala Harris discusses her inauguration

Good Day
Posted: / Updated:

The swearing in of Kamala Harris was historic in many ways. She is the first woman, first black person and first Asian-American vice-president.
She’s also a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. UAPB professor Dr. Doze Butler talked with Good Day anchor Ashlei King about the impact it’s having.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories