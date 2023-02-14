FOX16 is continuing the segment featuring history makers from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Vice Chancellor George Cotton joined Good Day to talk about Beulah Flowers and Geleve Grice.

Flowers was an educator, leader and mentor to Maya Angelou amongst other things. She is the mother to three sons: Clint, William Harold and Cleon. Cleon Flowers and William Harold Flowers are said to be two of UAPB’s successful alums.

Cleon is reported to be the first physician in the country to successfully deliver conjoined twins. Harold was an attorney who represented Silas Hunt in his effort to integrate the University of Arkansas law school.

UAPB student photographer Geleve Grice also made history. Cotton said that he is responsible for capturing the moment Hunt applied for law school at the U of A. Grice’s work include notable figures including Mary McLeod Bethune, Ray Charles, Thurgood Marshall and Muhammad Ali.