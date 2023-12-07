LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Combat Veteran has turned his passion of airbrushing into a business. Jason Davis recently opened up Sketch’D Custom Airbrushing, LLC in Hot Springs. Davis served just under 20 years in the U.S. Army before moving back to Arkansas and opening up his shop, which is located at 998 Shady Grove Plaza Suite D in Hot Springs.

He paints a variety of things from shirts to hats, helmets, license plates and more.

Watch the video to learn more about his business and visit his Facebook page.