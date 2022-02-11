LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you’re still looking for the perfect date night, Big Rock Mini Golf and Fun Park in Little Rock is a great option for couples that like to have some healthy competition.

Sitting on seven and a half acres, the park has tons of fun and excitement for all ages.

Their attractions include an arcade, batting cages, mini golf, laser frenzy maze, go carts, bumper boats and more.

To learn more about Big Rock Fun Park like hours and other services you can visit their website www.BigRockFunPark.com