Voter registration update card

People living in Pulaski County could be getting a letter to confirm your current residential address.

Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth says more than 68 thousand notifications have been sent to registered voters.

“If you did not vote in the special election, primary, general or runoff elections in 2020, and for any other elections including school board, state, county, or city in 2018 and 2019 — you should receive a notice from my office. This is not junk mail, so please do not throw it away.

Confirmation cards were sent to voters verifying if their address is still current, or the change of address that was sent to us through the US Postal Service is accurate. Cancelation cards were sent to those who haven’t responded to past NVRA notifications in 2017 and 2019.

A white postcard is built into the mailer, which enables the voter to mail back their response to the Voter Registration Office. The voter also has the option to call the office at 501-340-8336 to update their information.