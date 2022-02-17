The Walk for Wheezy is this Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Cabot Panther Stadium.

Walk for Wheezy is a non-profit organization created with the sole purpose of raising funds and awareness for Arkansas Children’s Hospital during a community-wide event all in memory of Eloise Ann Owen.

It was discovered shortly after birth that Eloise was born with a severe congenital heart defect called HypoPlastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) primarily where the left ventricle of her heart never fully formed. She died in 2016.

You can go to their website for more information.