“Water is Life” with Garver Wellness

1) Water makes you strong!

Your muscles require more water, especially in the summer months, to function properly and maintain mass. It is important to replenish the water you lose when you sweat to prevent dehydration. Drink water throughout the day and before you actually feel thirsty.

2) Fruits and vegetables keep you hydrated!

Eating cucumbers, strawberries, broccoli, or watermelon can contribute to reaching your hydration goals.

3) What about all the different types of water options out there?

Distilled, filtered, and electrolyte waters are all good options. Drinking water with electrolytes can be beneficial for you if you exercise frequently or sweat a lot. Seltzer water can be OK, but shouldn’t replace water. Flavored soda water is popular right now, and it’s definitely a healthier choice than sugary beverages but stick to about one glass of it a day, while getting your hydration needs met through regular water.

4) What if I find water boring?

Try sprucing up your water by adding fresh fruit. Lemons, limes, mint, berries, and other fruits to improve the taste without artificial sweeteners or preservatives. Coconut water is also great! It is like a natural form of a sports drink. You can also drink out of a reusable or biodegradable straw to make sipping easier (and you feel a little fancy).

5) Dry heat vs. Humid heat

When the air is full of moisture, sweat has a harder time evaporating. Sweat evaporation is a major way in which your body cools itself. Living in the south, we don’t really have a problem getting the reminder, aka sweat, to drink water. But in dry heat, your sweat evaporates more quickly, so your body cools down as it should. But you need to make sure you stay just as hydrated, especially since you won’t have that sweaty reminder.