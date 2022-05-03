The legislature enacted a number of new election and voting laws in 2021 and more changes could be coming as a new absentee-ballot-deadline law faces legal challenges and a redistricting map could affect which candidates run in your district.

• You can request an absentee-ballot application through your county clerk’s office. You can do this by mail, phone, email or in person. You can also call the secretary of state’s Election Division at 800-482-1127.

• If you mail, email or fax an application, it must be received by your county clerk’s office by Tuesday, May 17, for the primaries.

• If you visit your county clerk’s office in person, you can fill out an application — and complete your ballot — up until close of business on Friday, May 20, for the primaries.

• Completed absentee ballots, if hand-delivered, must be dropped off at your county clerk’s office by close of business on Friday, May 20. This deadline, however, is being challenged in the courts and may change.

• Mailed ballots must be received by your county clerk’s office by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.