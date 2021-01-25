Workplace Wellness: Workout Buddy

In the workplace, accountability builds trust with team members and co-workers.
If you have somebody else holding you accountable, you are much more likely to see the need to adapt, and to actually make the right changes. So, in 2021, we want you to grab your accountabili-buddy and go after your goals together! This buddy can be a spouse, a friend, a co-worker, or a family member. And with Valentine’s Day coming up, maybe your buddy is your special someone!
Here are a few things you can do with your Accountibili-buddy:
- Choose someone who wants accountability too. You can learn a lot by holding someone else accountable. You will get to see how they set goals, how they plan, and how they overcome obstacles. You will also get to encourage them when they are down, and remind them of why their goals are important when they consider giving up. This will help YOU when you feel the same way.
- Accountability is all about positivity. Not about guilt. It means focusing on the goal and you and your buddy’s successes! Celebrate the small wins you and your buddy achieve.
- Communicate with your buddy. The best accountabilibuddies, are people who thrive on, or at least who don’t avoid, uncomfortable conversations. Often, this means someone who cares enough to offer tough love when you are struggling. Figure out a system that works for you. A call, email, text… Whatever it is, do it regularly so you both achieve your goals.