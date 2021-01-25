Workplace Wellness: Workout Buddy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Shawna Blair learned the importance of mentorship at a very early age. As a child, she watched her father, who was a swim coach, mentor and mold the lives of his young athletes. She knew when she got older, she'd like to become a role model for young women as well.

"When I got out of college in 2003, I was looking for a way to serve and specifically work with young women and Big Brothers Big Sisters was the perfect organization," Shawna said.