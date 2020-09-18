Yadaloo Music and Arts Festival goes virtual

Good Day
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival 2020 is going virtual due to the ongoing global pandemic. The festival will be on Saturday, September 19 at 5 p.m. and will include some of country music’s most talented local, regional and national acts. There will also be a small, socially-distanced VIP and sponsor viewing party.

“Our first Yadaloo festival was a great success and while it makes us sad that we’re not able to
offer the same experience this year, we’re very excited to give country music fans a way to safely
enjoy a night of both home-grown and nationally-recognized talented musicians,” said organizer
Susan Erwin Prowse, co-founder and owner of Big Red Dog Productions. “We’re proud to offer a
safe and unique experience this year while still supporting these artists who have taken a huge hit
throughout this coronavirus crisis.”

For more information on this year’s festival, watch the video above or visit the Yadaloo website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories