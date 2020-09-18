Yadaloo Music and Arts Festival goes virtual

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival 2020 is going virtual due to the ongoing global pandemic. The festival will be on Saturday, September 19 at 5 p.m. and will include some of country music’s most talented local, regional and national acts. There will also be a small, socially-distanced VIP and sponsor viewing party.

“Our first Yadaloo festival was a great success and while it makes us sad that we’re not able to

offer the same experience this year, we’re very excited to give country music fans a way to safely

enjoy a night of both home-grown and nationally-recognized talented musicians,” said organizer

Susan Erwin Prowse, co-founder and owner of Big Red Dog Productions. “We’re proud to offer a

safe and unique experience this year while still supporting these artists who have taken a huge hit

throughout this coronavirus crisis.”

For more information on this year’s festival, watch the video above or visit the Yadaloo website or Facebook page.