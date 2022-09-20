Alpaca is the featured animal in this week’s Zoo & A.
Here are some additional facts about alpacas from Justin:
- Alpacas & llamas are in the camel family.
- Alpacas are much smaller than llamas (about 3 feet compared to 6 feet for llamas).
- Originally from Peru & South America, they can now be found across the world.
- There are no wild alpacas left across the globe.
- They were domesticated over 6,000 years ago and will stay that way.
- Alpacas are primarily used for their fleece, but can also be used as therapy animals due to their nice nature and long necks for hugging.
- Alpacas will spit as a defense. The spit includes regurgitated stomach acid, so it is smelly as well.