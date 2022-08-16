The American alligator is the highlighted animal in this week’s Zoo & A. Here are some additional interesting facts about the gator:

Alligators have a U-shaped snout and an overbite.

Crocodiles have a V-shaped snout, so it’s longer. You can see a croc’s top & bottom teeth.

Alligators are in fresh water only. Crocodiles can be found in fresh and salt water.

Gators use their back feet to dig gator dens, so in the heat of summer when other areas dry out…other animals come to their den & it is easy feeding for gators.

Their front feet have five toes and their back ones four.

Gators hibernate in the winter by keeping their nose above the water and everything else below. As long as their nose stays above and doesn’t freeze (even if the rest of the water does), they’ll be just fine.

Gators are “turtle specialists”. Their long, flat jaws are built that way to crush a turtle’s shell. A gator’s bite can apply 3000 pounds per square inch of pressure!

Gators can go through 3000 teeth in their lifetime.

Their teeth are like ice cream cones…pointy and hollow on the inside. New teeth have already grown in as they replace old ones.