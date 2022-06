Carmen Rose visited the Little Rock Zoo to learn more about chimpanzees in this week’s Zoo & A.





Here’s the rhyme:

They walk on all fours, but their arms are longer.

Most similar to humans but five times stronger.

A diverse diet, their eating habits are far from picky.

Loss of natural habitat makes surviving now tricky.

Do you have an idea of what animal it could be?

