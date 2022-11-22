Greater Kudu is this week’s featured animal at the Little Rock Zoo with Zoo & A.
Here are some additional facts about kudus from Nicole:
- There is a lesser kudu that is “lesser” or smaller than the great kudu…about the size of white tail deer
- Kudus live about 7-8 years in the wild and up to 24 years in captivity
- Females and males range from 400 to 700 lbs
- The great kudus horns curled are ~3 feet, but completely straight reach about 6 feet in length
- They are herbivores, eating mainly leafy greens and live in Africa