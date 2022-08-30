This week’s featured animal is the North American river otter.
Here are some additional fun facts about the otters at the zoo from Jessica:
- Females are the alphas in the otter kingdom (even though the males are physically bigger)
- Otters are very inquisitive.
- The otters at the Little Rock Zoo mainly eat a variety of meat…fish & mice. But they also throw in some cucumbers, corn & boiled eggs. Otters in the wild will eat anything they can get their hands on – birds, turtles, etc.
- Otters can live 15-18 years in captivity.
- Otters do have dens and burrow, but don’t build anything as extravagant as a beaver. Otters are actually most similar to mink, and more like ferrets than beavers. There’s not really much of a comparison to beavers and otters, but some people associate the two since they both inhabit rivers.
- Next time you visit the zoo or see an otter, make note of how their bodies move very similar to ferrets!