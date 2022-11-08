Asmara & Jaya are the mother and father of three female cubs: Zoya (life), Kae (glow) & Sundari (beautiful).
More facts about the babies:
- This is Asmara’s first litter ever. Same with Jaya.
- The 3 sisters are about 3 months old now.
- Because they’re still training/adapting the cubs, it cannot be too wet or cold outside, in case they cannot get the cubs back inside. Typically, overnight temps need to stay at or above 50°F, and it should not rain.
- There are roughly 150 Malayan tigers left in the wild, so the cubs’ birth is huge.
- Since all three cubs are female, they’ll get to stay with mom comfortably and happily for a full two years likely.
- Asmara got her roar around 4 months old, so the cubs are expected to find theirs soon.