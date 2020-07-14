‘Officially’ Coach Joe

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You can officially call him ‘coach Joe’ now. As of June 17, 2020 former Razorback and Central Arkansas Christian wide receiver Joe Adams joined the CAC coaching staff.

Adams is one of the best wide receivers to come out of the Natural state. He was ranked the No. 2 in-state prospect coming out of high school, and tore up the SEC when he was a Hog. He is fifth on Arkansas’ all-time receiving yards list with 2,410 career yards, with 24 total touchdowns to his name.

He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round (104th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft, and played one season in the league.

He was a volunteer coach for the Mustangs the last five years, but a spot opened up Joe was the perfect option.

Fox 16’s Troy Lynch caught up with the Razorback to see how his new and official title means to him and the program.