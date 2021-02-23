Arkansas Blood Institute extends cash giveaway to encourage donations as blood supply remains at low level

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While warmer weather has returned to most of the state, the blood supply has not yet reached regular levels following historic winter weather.

Arkansas Blood Institute is extending a $2,000 daily prize giveaway through the end of February as a thank you to loyal donors who give to help rebuild the blood supply.

“Our generous donors battled snow and ice to donate. Due to their extraordinary dedication, we’ve met the immediate needs of our local hospital partners,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “Now, we’re asking our donors to help rebuild our blood supply to the strong levels our community needs.”

While the immediate blood emergency has ended, the need for continued blood donations has not. Any donor who gives through February 28 will be entered to win a $2,000 prize, given daily.

“Winter weather brought out our first round of blood emergency heroes, but more heroes are needed to step up and save a life,” Armitage said. “With the extension of our prize drawing, we’re able to give an extra boost to our donors who are stepping up to the plate and giving of themselves.”

More than 1,200 blood donors are required each day to ensure a healthy supply of life-saving blood is available on shelves when needed. While many donors have delayed giving blood due to uncertainty about eligibility after receiving COVID-19 vaccines, those who received the most common COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna or Pfizer) face no waiting time before giving blood or platelets.

Appointments to donate blood can be made at arkbi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Walk-ins are welcome.