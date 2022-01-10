Conway Regional Hospital provides mobile health unit to help nurture better health for men

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the new year, Conway Regional Hospital wants to encourage more men to take better care of their health.

Dr. Thad Hardin says that, unlike women, some men are slow to go to the doctor and many illnesses are diagnosed late.

This year Conway Regional Hospital has a mobile health unit that will specifically target men.

“I am confident that with this mobile health unit we will catch undiagnosed diabetes, undiagnosed high blood pressure, undiagnosed diseases,” Dr. Hardin said. “Processes that will save lives and the trickledown effect of catching diabetes early is going to add years to someone’s dad’s life, someone’s grandfather’s life, someone’s brother’s life.”

Dr. Hardin says the annual duck derby helped raise money to buy the men’s mobile health unit. The banquet fundraiser is in March.

Learn more about it by visiting the Conway Regional Medical Center’s website.