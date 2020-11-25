Experts warn public of flammable hand sanitizers

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Hundreds of disinfectants have been recalled.
Some of these products could be flammable. They can contain methanol, which is typically found in fuel.
This year the Food and Drug Administration said that 17 people have died from methanol-tainted disinfectants. Currently, there are more than 200 brands that are recalled for that reason.
The CDC recommends to only use alcohol based products.
