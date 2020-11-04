UAMS Diabetes study gets $400,000 to meet COVID-19 restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has received $400,000 for a Diabetes study going toward meeting COVID-19 restrictions.

COVID-19 hit Arkansas just as Pearl McElfish, Ph.D., MBA, and her research team were starting a major study that would compare diabetes education interventions with diverse populations.

The five-year, $3.73 million Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) award was going toward in-person type 2 diabetes prevention in rural UAMS Regional Campus Family Medical Centers.

The PCORI-funded study involves 600 people with type-2 diabetes and 600 family members. It will compare her team’s Diabetes Self-Management Education models, one for individuals and one for families.

“This will allow the study to begin and remain consistent throughout the project period,” McElfish said. “The only thing that will change is we will use telehealth.”

That enhanced funding will pay for the purchase of an iPad for each participant.

The UAMS Translational Research Institute provided pilot funding and other support for development of the diabetes education models. The institute is supported by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the National Institutes of Health – Clinical and Translational Science Award TL1 TR003109.