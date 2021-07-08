With 13 locations across Arkansas, LSCI offers counseling services to children and adults who suffer from a wide variety of mental health concerns including depression, anxiety, trauma, grief, and much more.

Locations: Jonesboro, Little Rock, Cabot, Hot Springs, Batesville, Paragould, Trumann, Blytheville, Osceola, Marion, Rogers, Pocahontas, Searcy, and surrounding areas.

We provide a safe and supportive environment for those struggling with depression, anxiety, grief, trauma, and so much more. LSCI offers individual, group, family, and couples counseling for both Medicaid and private insurance clients. Please give your local LSCI office a call to make a referral for yourself or a loved one.

Our non-profit arm of LSCI, Compassion in Action, offers a Glass Slipper Program throughout the year for students who cannot afford prom/formal attire for various school-based activities. We offer dresses and shoes donated by Clark’s Bridal and Formal, Jessica’s Bridal of Bay, and community donations.

Our Mission

At Life Strategies Counseling, Inc., we pledge to provide distinctive quality and ethical community-based mental health service to families and individuals. We will strive to gain the respect and trust of our clients, suppliers and other agencies.

Our Values

The LSCI staff is dedicated to building and sustaining an ethical environment supported by our values: respect, honesty, integrity, compassion, fairness, innovation and stewardship of our resources.

We uphold these values by these priorities:

Always do the right thing

Act with integrity

Be customer focused

Lead by example

Be team players

Continuous improvement

Deliver the Highest Quality of Care

Work smart

Be cost-conscious

Our Vision

Here at Life Strategies we hold a vision of service that: