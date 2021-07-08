With 13 locations across Arkansas, LSCI offers counseling services to children and adults who suffer from a wide variety of mental health concerns including depression, anxiety, trauma, grief, and much more.
Locations: Jonesboro, Little Rock, Cabot, Hot Springs, Batesville, Paragould, Trumann, Blytheville, Osceola, Marion, Rogers, Pocahontas, Searcy, and surrounding areas.
We provide a safe and supportive environment for those struggling with depression, anxiety, grief, trauma, and so much more. LSCI offers individual, group, family, and couples counseling for both Medicaid and private insurance clients. Please give your local LSCI office a call to make a referral for yourself or a loved one.
Our non-profit arm of LSCI, Compassion in Action, offers a Glass Slipper Program throughout the year for students who cannot afford prom/formal attire for various school-based activities. We offer dresses and shoes donated by Clark’s Bridal and Formal, Jessica’s Bridal of Bay, and community donations.
Our Mission
At Life Strategies Counseling, Inc., we pledge to provide distinctive quality and ethical community-based mental health service to families and individuals. We will strive to gain the respect and trust of our clients, suppliers and other agencies.
Our Values
The LSCI staff is dedicated to building and sustaining an ethical environment supported by our values: respect, honesty, integrity, compassion, fairness, innovation and stewardship of our resources.
We uphold these values by these priorities:
- Always do the right thing
- Act with integrity
- Be customer focused
- Lead by example
- Be team players
- Continuous improvement
- Deliver the Highest Quality of Care
- Work smart
- Be cost-conscious
Our Vision
Here at Life Strategies we hold a vision of service that:
- Views individuals and families as partners in the treatment process.
- Values diversity, nurtures compassion and recognizes that honesty and mutual respect are essential to our success.
- Actively seeks feedback from those whom we serve and continually strives to improve the quality of services.
- Strives to continually offer needed services in our community in order to build stronger family relationships and assist individuals in achieving health and mental wellness.