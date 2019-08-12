Bike and Hike Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BIKE AND HIKE CHALLENGES ITS PARTICIPANTS AND ALS

On Saturday, August 24, at 7 am close to 150 cyclists will line up in front of Rockwater Village, 1600 Rockwater Blvd., in North Little Rock to commence the 7th annual Bike and Hike for ALS. Darren Rose, a 48 year old father of three living with ALS in Central Arkansas, will be the official starter as he blows the air horn to begin the challenge.

Presented by The Athletic Clubs of Little Rock and North Little Rock, participants of the Bike and Hike will bike from Rockwater Village to Pinnacle Mountain, hike the west side of the mountain while bikes are parked at the bottom, and cycle back to Rockwater Village for the finish line party. All around, about a 18 mile bike ride each way, and a 3 mile hike.

Rose found out that he had ALS last January. Knowing it’s an aggressive neuromuscular disease affecting one’s ability to walk, breathe and move voluntary muscles, he knew he would have to roll up his sleeves and fight with all his power, encouraging others living with ALS along the way.

“I heard a quote the other day,” he said. “You never really know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have. I’m not going to sit around and do nothing. I’m going to try some of these alternative therapies that have shown positive results. I’m going to live each day to the fullest with my family and friends because that’s how life should be lived. And I’m going to do everything I can to advocate and help others living with this disease.”

The Bike and Hike brings attention to the urgent need for improved technology, better treatments and ultimately a cure for ALS. At the present time there is no known cause or cure but there is a vast amount of promising research on the horizon. The event proceeds specifically help fund the ALS Association, Arkansas Chapter’s speech and communication program, to help people living with ALS communicate better.

The unique duathlon originated in 2012. Tim Vahsholtz, an avid cyclist, wanted to create an event and bring awareness to ALS honoring his father Les who battled the disease. Seven years later, it’s grown to become a popular challenge among the participants who come out, rain or shine, every year. Those new to the adventure claim they love it just as much. In addition to The Athletic Clubs, sponsors include Rockwater Village and Marina, Dillard’s Inc., Riverside at Rockwater Apartments, First Security Bank, Moe’s, Taziki’s, Kiolbassa, and Walmart.

For more details on Bike & Hike or to register visit bikehikeforals.com or the Facebook page at Bike & Hike for ALS Arkansas. If you want to find out more about the ALS Association, Arkansas Chapter and our services for those living with ALS, visit als-arkansas.org.