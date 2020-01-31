Fox16 Good Day Super Bowl recipes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Are you looking for some new snacks to serve while watching the Super Bowl?

The Fox16 Good Day crew wants to help!

Be sure to try out the recipes below.

Ashlei King’s pick- Honey Sriracha Glazed Meatballs

INGREDIENTS

For the meatballs:

2 lb. lean ground turkey

1 cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs

2 eggs

1/4 cup green onions, chopped

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper



*Note: You can also use pre-cooked meatballs found in the frozen section

For the sauce:

1/4 cup Sriracha

3 tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce

3 tbsp rice vinegar

3 tbsp honey

1 tbsp grated fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. toasted sesame oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large bowl, mix together turkey, breadcrumbs, eggs, green onions, garlic powder and salt and pepper until well combined. Shape mixture into small balls and place spaced apart on prepared baking sheets lightly sprayed with cooking spray.

Bake meatballs for 20 to 25 minutes or until browned and cooked through

While the meatballs are baking, combine all the ingredients for the sauce in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking continuously. Reduce heat and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes. The sauce will thicken. Toss the meatballs with the sauce

Pat Walker’s pick- Sausage Balls

2 Cups Bisquick

2 Cups Shredded Cheddar Cheese

1 lb. Breakfast Sausage1 tsp. Cumin1 tbs. water

Pour all ingredients into a large mixing bowl and start kneading it into one consistent ball of dough. Then, start preheating oven to 350°. Break off pieces of dough and hand roll into small bite-size pieces. Place on a cookie sheet. Bake at 350° for around 15 minutes. Baking time may vary based on how cold your ingredients are and how many sausage balls you have cooking at one time. Let sit for about 5 minutes before removing the sausage balls with a metal spatula. Enjoy! Served best fresh from the oven.

Carmen Rose’s pick- Pigs in a Blanket

Ingredients:

3 cans of butter crescent rolls

2 packages of Lil Smokies

Preheat oven to 370°FOpen the crescent roll can and unroll dough on a cutting board

Cut the triangles in half to give you smaller blanketsRoll the Lil smokie from the base of the triangle (wider end) to cover the whole “pig”

Place the pigs n blankets on a greased or non-stick pan in the ovenBake for 10-13 minutes

Enjoy!