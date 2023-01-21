LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The fight against COVID-19 continues and the Arkansas Baptist College and Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. wanted to make that fight easier.

The Arkansas Baptist College on MLK Boulevard hosted a free COVID-19 vaccine and testing event, with services provided by JCCSI.

Dr. Emmanual Kelly, Medical Director for JCCSI, noted that everyone should still remain vigilant against COVID.

“Do those protective things to prevent the spread, wash your hands, avoid crowded areas, particularly when around the elderly, who are more likely to have complications from the COVID,” Kelly said.

Event organizers said that Saturday’s event is one of 10 that will take place in the next two months.

In addition to the traveling JCCSI medical team, the organization provides seven clinics in Jefferson and Pulaski Counties.