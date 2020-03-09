1  of  2
Arkansas lawmakers give update on state’s readiness to handle the coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/FOX16) – Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) officials joined state lawmakers for a Monday afternoon news conference about the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. Watch the full news conference above.

There are currently no active cases in Arkansas, but there have been cases reported in nearby states.

According to ADH, there are at least 100 recent travelers that are being monitored with daily ADH check-in and guidance.

So far there have been 12 people that were tested for the virus, all of them were negative.

