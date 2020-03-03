City of LR release statement on preparedness during Coronavirus National Outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — On Monday, senior leadership was briefed about the Coronavirus and the City of Little Rock’s preparedness in the event of widespread cases. There are no diagnosed Coronavirus cases in Arkansas at this time. Monday’s briefing to executive administration and department directors included foundational details from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and recommended strategies to protect first responders and what to do if employees become sick.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. and Emergency Management personnel will continue to monitor this fluid situation and maintain frequent contact with state Department of Health and Emergency Management personnel as well as administration of Little Rock’s hospitals. In addition, the City is updating its Continuity of Operations Plan, which includes ensuring essential services are maintained, and will provide important updates as needed to ensure the health and safety of our community.

Residents are encouraged to visit cdc.gov/COVID19 to gain further insight about how to best to protect themselves.