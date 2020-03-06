EPA releases list of disinfectants to fight Coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a list of disinfectants to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the EPA, products on the list have “qualified for use against COVID-19” through the agency’s Emerging Viral Pathogen program where manufacturers provide the EPA with data that “shows their products are effective against harder-to-kill viruses.”

EPA list of registered disinfectants

Here are some of the registered disinfectants on the EPA’s list. Find the full here:

  • Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
  • Clorox Commercial Solutions
  • Clorox Disinfecting Spray
  • Clorox Multi-Surface Cleaner + Bleach
  • Klercide 70/30 
  • Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner
  • Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist
  • Lysol Heavy-Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate
  • Oxycide Daily Disinfectant Cleaner
  • Peak Disinfectant Wipes
  • Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant
  • Peroxide Disinfectant and Glass Cleaner
  • Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes
  • Sani-Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipe
  • Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

