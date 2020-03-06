EPA releases list of disinfectants to fight Coronavirus

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a list of disinfectants to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the EPA, products on the list have “qualified for use against COVID-19” through the agency’s Emerging Viral Pathogen program where manufacturers provide the EPA with data that “shows their products are effective against harder-to-kill viruses.”

EPA list of registered disinfectants

Here are some of the registered disinfectants on the EPA’s list. Find the full here: