EPA releases list of disinfectants to fight Coronavirus

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a list of disinfectants to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the EPA, products on the list have “qualified for use against COVID-19” through the agency’s Emerging Viral Pathogen program where manufacturers provide the EPA with data that “shows their products are effective against harder-to-kill viruses.”
EPA list of registered disinfectants
Here are some of the registered disinfectants on the EPA’s list. Find the full here:
- Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
- Clorox Commercial Solutions
- Clorox Disinfecting Spray
- Clorox Multi-Surface Cleaner + Bleach
- Klercide 70/30
- Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner
- Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist
- Lysol Heavy-Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate
- Oxycide Daily Disinfectant Cleaner
- Peak Disinfectant Wipes
- Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant
- Peroxide Disinfectant and Glass Cleaner
- Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes
- Sani-Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipe
- Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray