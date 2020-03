LITTLE ROCK, Ark - Monday lawmakers and health officials issued a directive to long-term care facilities in the state and also spoke on how the state will handle the coronavirus when a positive case does turn up. "In the event we have a case in Arkansas, which I think is very likely that will at some point in time, one of the most important things we need to do is to not overreact either in our policies or in what we do on a day to day basis as Arkansans," said State Representative Jack Ladyman.

Medical Director for Outbreak Response Jennifer Dillaha said, "The situation of an outbreak in a long-term facility in Washington state was especially concerning to us."