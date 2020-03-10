City of West Memphis discusses efforts to reduce risk of coronavirus outbreak

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — Officials in West Memphis say they are monitoring the coronavirus situation and are actively working to keep everyone safe.

To date, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in West Memphis. However, Mayor Marco McClendon said his office wants to be proactive and has reached out to Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to explore creating a regional effort to keep everyone safe.

He said citizens should not panic, but instead take steps to keep themselves from getting sick. He recommended the CDC guidelines, which include washing your hands for at least two seconds, staying home when you are sick and covering coughs.

Officials said if a case does present itself in Crittenden County they will implement their pandemic plan. They didn’t go into detail about the plan.