Ebola case reported in Congo city

The World Health Organization reports an ebola case was reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s city of Goma.

Officials say this could be a game changer in the scale of the outbreak.

The U.N. agency’s expert committee will assess if this find warrants a global emergency declaration.

The Goma case raises fear the outbreak might spread to neighboring countries.

Local mistrust of health officials and militia violence in Congo’s turbulent east have caused the number of new cases to surge.

“Just when we start to get control of the virus in one area, it appears in another. And violence and insecurity continue to undermine the response. We are dealing with one of the world’s most dangerous viruses in one of the world’s most dangerous areas,” says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization Director-General.

Nearly 25-hundred people have been infected and more than 16-hundred killed in the second biggest outbreak on record.