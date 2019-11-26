Family Health: Busy roads can possibly stunt child growth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new study is showing the negative side effects of living next to a busy road.

The study looked at 13 cities and found that air pollution contribute to a higher chance of heart disease, strokes, heart failure and bronchitis.

It further found that children exposed to a roadside air pollution could have their lung growth stunted by up to 14 percent.

Researchers also said if air pollution was cut by a fifth there would be thousands fewer cases of children with symptoms of bronchitis.

