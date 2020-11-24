Family Health: CDC raises risk level on cruise travels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Centers for Disease Control has reversed course, when it comes to cruise ship travel.

It now says don’t do it.

The agency has upgraded the risk of cruise travel to a level four, its highest risk level for contracting COVID-19.

The warning also includes river cruises, and international cruises.

But if you’re determined to set sail, the CDC recommends getting tested three to five days after your trip.

Even if you test negative, you should stay home for a full week.

The advisory comes nearly one month after the CDC lifted its cruise ban.

However, many major cruise lines have canceled trips until 2021.