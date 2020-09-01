Family Health: Colon Cancer and Chadwick Boseman

Many of us are still in shock after hearing about the death of Actor Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer. The star of the movie Black Panther, kept his illness private as he went through surgeries and chemotherapy, all while filming and starring in movie roles.

As many of you know, Donna is a long time advocate of colon cancer awareness. Her daughter Queah died from the disease 11-years ago. She created the nonprofit Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer to raise money and awareness and to help survivors, but to also let people know colon cancer is not a death sentence. You just need to catch it early.

Click the link above to learn the warning signs and what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from colon cancer.