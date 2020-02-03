Family Health: Coronavirus in the U.S., flu outbreaks closing schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — United States officials confirming they have at least 11 cases of the Coronavirus.

The U.S. is one of the 26 countries outside of China with cases of the Coronavirus.

More than 300 people across the world died from it, while more than 17 thousand people have gotten sick.

We do know Arkansas is currently free of the virus. Test results for an Arkansan believed to have it have come back negative.

This is according to the Department of Health

The severity of the flu illness prompting several Arkansas schools to close so crews can disinfect and sick students can get better.

Newport schools were closed today. Decatur and Guy Perkins schools were also closed today. Beebe school district did not have classes and will be closed tomorrow as well.