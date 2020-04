ATLANTA – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has added several new symptoms for the coronavirus to its website.

Previously, the list of symptoms included cough, fever, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

But now, the updated list includes chills, repeated shaking with chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and a sudden loss of taste or smell.

This expanded list is important because most testing sites require a person to have symptoms before they can be tested.