LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – CVS, the largest pharmacy chain in the country, has pulled Zantac from store shelves.

CVS says it is suspending sales of all versions of the popular heartburn drug, out of an abundance of caution.

Earlier this month, the FDA announced some of the pills contained small amounts of a substance that could cause cancer.

Customers who have already bought the products can return them to CVS for a refund.