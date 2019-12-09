Family Health: Doctors recommend making a New Year’s ‘Health’ resolution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The clock is ticking to the New Year and doctors at Arkansas Diagnostic Center suggest you make a New Years’s “health” resolution.

Not a diet, but a lifestyle change. Ask yourself the question. How can you be better to yourself?

When you’re going through the grocery store continue to ask yourself this question about being better for yourself, and what you’ll do is, you’ll make healthier choices. You’ll make better decisions involving your health and this will lead to a better lifestyle.

Dr. McGee says start out targeting one healthy meal a day one with less fat. When you notice you’re feeling better you are more likely to stick with it.