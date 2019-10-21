Family Health: Domestic Abuse

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship that is used by one partner to gain power and control over the other.

Anyone can be a victim and Dr. Brian McGee at Arkansas Diagnostic Center says he always watches for signs of abuse in his patients.

“If I have anyone whether it be a child, a man or a woman that I suspect is being abused — if I have them in the examination room, I’m going to get everyone else out of the room because I want to be able to speak to that person one on one. Lots of time when you’re able to speak to someone one on one, I’m able to elicit a little more from them because the statistics are staggering.”

According to women and children first 1 in 4 women will suffer abuse, and 1 in 3 teenage girls will be physically assaulted by a boyfriend.

