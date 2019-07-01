Family Health: Drowning risks

Summer has arrived and temperatures are heating up.

That means a quick dip in the pool might sound like a good idea.

But before you head into the water, experts want you to be mindful of the potential risks and stressors on your body, especially if this is the first time swimming all year.

UAMS Pulmonologist Dr. Nikhil Meena says it only takes a matter of seconds for a person to drown in the water. The bottom line is to not over do it.

“Not just drowning. Swimming itself is a stressor. It’s not that the drowning made them have those things. It’s the fact that they immersed themselves in the water which made them have that bad rhythm and then they went on to drown from it,” he says.

Every day, about 10 people die from unintentional drowning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a digital original (click here), you can find now on this website, see what doctors say are symptoms you should look for in both in and out of the water.