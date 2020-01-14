Family Health: Eating healthy foods

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many of us have made pledges to lead a healthier lifestyle. That includes what we eat.

There are foods that can help you stay young. They are high in antioxidants. They include green teas, dark chocolates and foods with Omega-3 fatty acids.

Dr. Brian McGee with the Arkansas Diagnostic Center says it’s okay to get fiber substitutes over the counter. However…

“I would never try to substitute a vegetable. What you can do is, instead of having multiple meats with your meal, maybe substitute one of your meats with a vegetable dish and try to cut down on your meat intake,” he advises.

And Dr. McGee says with some foods you can substitute olive oil instead of using butter.